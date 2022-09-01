Linus Idahosa, the chief executive officer of Del York International Group, has been appointed as a founding board member of the Global ESG Impact Investment Forum (GEIF) of the George Washington University.

The GEIF is an initiative of the George Washington University’s School of Business championed by the school’s Institute for Corporate Responsibility.

BusinessDay understands that the concept of impact investing is a novel means of financing projects and investment opportunities that places sustainability and responsible governance at its core.

The ESG board is comprised of top industry leaders, present and past government officials, and scholars with a membership cap of only 30 members. It is expected that the new board will be inaugurated in Washington DC this fall.

Jefferey Stoddard, adjunct professor of Real Estate Investment at GWU, described the appointment of Linus Idahosa as a confirmation of his global entrepreneurial credentials.

Stoddard said that the appointment also presents an opportunity to bring the important benefits and deep untapped potential of impact investing to Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Dean Mehrotra, a member of the Economic Club of Washington, DC and the dean of the George Washington University School of Business, in company of John Forrer, the director of the Institute for Corporate Responsibility (ICR), congratulated Idahosa and welcomed him to the board.

In his response, Linus Idahosa said he was deeply honored to have been appointed to the board of George Washington University’s Global ESG Impact Investment Forum, especially coming from a country and continent where the possible opportunities for impact investing are immeasurable.

“I hope to bring to bear my unique sectoral and regional experience in making the most of the opportunity for all the stakeholders of the George Washington University’s community, my continent and the world at large,” he said.

George Washington University (GWU) is a private federally chartered research University that was established in 1821 by the United States Congress. The school has remained the largest institution of higher education in the Washington District of Columbia and one of the most highly ranked globally.