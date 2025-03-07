In the heart of vibrant Victoria Island, a new gem has emerged, promising more than just a dining experience. Boutique Cafe, nestled snugly at Adeola Odeku Street, is not just a restaurant—it’s a cozy haven that dazzles the senses and offers a journey through time.

The visionary behind this culinary escapade, Mohammed Chaarani, Co-Founder of Boutique Café, shared, “We dreamt of creating a sanctuary, a space where Lagosians could step back from the hustle and bustle to enjoy food and ambience wrapped in history’s embrace.” Gesturing towards the carefully curated antique furnishings, he adds, “These are treasures gathered from the 60s through the 90s, each piece whispering stories of the past.”

Its grand opening, on the enchanting evening of February 23rd, was nothing short of magical.

As the golden sun began to set, flickering lights bedecked the entrance, casting a warm, inviting glow that beckoned guests inside. The air was thick with excitement and the promise of discovery, as elegantly attired patrons stepped into a world where vintage charm meets culinary innovation. The atmosphere was electric; elegant notes from a live band swirled through the air, perfectly setting the stage for what was to come.

Upon entering the Boutique Cafe, guests were greeted by a décor that artfully balanced rich green and burgundy tones, whisking them away to a bygone era of elegance and refinement. Everywhere, laughter and chatter filled the room, blending with the soulful music in seamless harmony. Attendees sipped on exquisitely crafted mocktails while sampling an array of delectable canapes, each bite a tale told by the expert hands of chefs with a passion for crafting memories.

As the evening progressed, energy levels soared to new heights, fueled by the vibrant encouragement of the charming MC, Ebunoluwa Dosunmu. Fashion took centre stage as guests enthusiastically participated in vintage-themed Best Dressed contests—each participant a tapestry of nostalgia and modern splendour woven together.

This evening of charm and delight attracted luminaries from various walks of life, gracing the Café’s halls with their presence. Familiar faces included Abiola Dosunmu, the esteemed Erelu Kuti IV of Lagos, and Bimbola Salu Hundeyin, Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts & Culture, Lagos State each lending their unique flair to the occasion. Artistic spirits like Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Whitemoney, Crowdkronteller, Kaffy Shafau, Samuel Jacobs MD Luxury Network Nigeria, Benedicta Ogar and many more mingled effortlessly with stars such as Progress Chukwuyem, bringing together a medley of inspiration and camaraderie.

The evening reached its crescendo with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, where Barr. Bimbola Salu Hundeyin gave a keynote speech, Chief Abiola Dosunmu graciously bestowed the official blessing, and joining them was Mr Idris Aregbe, Zaher Atrkaui founder Boutique Cafe and Mhamad Chaarani co-founder marking the beginning of Boutique Café as a staple in the culinary tapestry of Victoria Island.

Boutique Café awaits, ready for Nigerians to create their own stories with every dish and every sip. The restaurant welcomes people to dive into its extensive range of international and exquisite flavours—a celebration of moments, shared alongside friends or in solitude with a serene cup of latte.

