Nigeria’s FMDQ private market records N253bn securities in less than 2 years

In less than two years of establishment, Nigeria’s FMDQ has recorded transaction in securities worth N253 billion.

FMDQ Private Markets Limited (FMDQ Private Markets) is an organised platform established to promote inclusion of private companies in the capital markets. FMDQ Private Markets, as one of the entities within the FMDQ Group, is strategically positioned to provide the much-needed information in the market for private companies’ securities and ultimately, improving credibility in the market for private issuances.

Bola Onadele. Koko, pioneer managing director/CEO of FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, disclosed this on Monday at a Coronation Merchant Bank’s interacting session in Lagos.

“FMDQ private market was instituted in February 2020 and in that year we had about N100 billion in securities noted on that platform. This year, half year we have about N153 billion in securities also noted. So, close to about N253 billion has been noted on the platform,” he said.

Represented by Yemi Osinubi, head, private capital, FMDQ, he said the ecosystem consists of people referred to as the members of the FMDQ private market. They are transaction sponsors, the issuing houses who help companies package their documentation, reporting accountant, financial statement.

They put together a prospective and then they present the issuers to the investors. The investors will see what the company is all about and they decide on how much they want to invest. The transaction sponsors are members of the FMDQ private market. They are very active. Coronation Merchant Bank is a transaction sponsor. The market has about 15 transaction sponsors right now in FMDQ private market.