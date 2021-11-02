Nigerian banks loans decline 16.4% amid pandemic – IMF

The number of borrowers from Nigeria’s commercial banks declined by 16.48 percent in 2020, amid the virus outbreak, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in its latest report on Financial Access Survey 2021 Trends and Developments.

The survey showed that the number of borrowers from commercial banks decreased to 29.61 per 1,000 adults in 2020 from 25.42 per 1,000 adults in 2019.

Also, the number of commercial bank branches per 100,000 adults dropped to 4.45 in 2020 from 4.78 in 2019.

The number of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) commercial banks declined to 16.15 per 100,000 adults in 2021 compared with 17.19 per 100,000 Nigerian adults in 2019.

However, the outstanding deposits with commercial Nigerian banks per percentage of GDP rose to 20.50 in 2020 as against 16.31 in 2019.

Outstanding loans from the deposit money banks increased to 12.93 per percentage of GDP in 2020 from 11.80 in 2019.

The Washington-based fund said the 2021 round of the Financial Access Survey (FAS) takes place in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, collecting data on access to and use of financial services amid the crisis.

Focusing on 2020 outturns, the 2021 FAS round offers a glimpse of what has happened during the pandemic on the financial access front.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the report stated that countries’ commitment to the FAS data collection remains strong.

As of October 2021, 165 jurisdictions have submitted data to the FAS, with improved data reporting of gender-disaggregated data and digital financial services. The number of jurisdictions reporting gender-disaggregated data has risen to 71—a ten percent increase relative to the previous round—reflecting both growing demand for such data and increased statistical capacity for data collection.

Five additional jurisdictions started to report data on the use of mobile money, increasing the number of mobile money reporters to 83, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of countries where mobile money services are available.

“This edition of the FAS Trends and Developments showcases some evidence on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on financial inclusion. Aggregated data from the current round suggest that both access to and use of financial services at commercial banks continued to be stable despite the pandemic even though country-level data point to some reversals.”

“The use of digital financial services grew during the past year, helping undisrupted access to financial services. Data for SMEs and women show mixed outcomes for these vulnerable groups,” the IMF said.

The aggregated FAS data from the 2021 round do not show major disruptions in the access to and use of financial services at commercial banks even though country-level data reveal some varying outcomes.

For low- and lower-middle-income economies, the number of commercial bank branches per 100,000 adults and ATMs per 100,000 adults—two FAS indicators for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Target 8.101—have remained stable at 12 and 23 respectively over the past few years, with a slight increase in 2020.

The average number of deposit and loan accounts continued to grow in 2020 across all country income groups. The number of deposit accounts per 1,000 adults grew at a higher rate than in the previous year in upper-middle-income economies.

In terms of using financial services, the outstanding amounts of both deposits and loans grew faster on average in 2020, relative to the previous year in all country income groups.