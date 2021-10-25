In race to save naira, CBN unveils fresh support for private sector

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is about to roll out a new financial instrument called the “The 100 for 100 PPP” which targets to boost productivity, encourage exports, cut down current massive imports and ultimately support the weakening naira.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele announced this on Monday at the launch of the much-awaited e-naira at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

“Today, in addition to all policies and actions of the CBN to support the economy especially through the trying times of COVID-19, the apex bank is announcing a new financial instrument titled “The 100 for 100 PPP – Policy on Production and Productivity”, which will be anchored in our Development Finance Department under my direct supervision,” Emefiele said in his address.

Under this policy, Emefiele said the CBN will advertise, screen, scrutinize and financially support 100 targeted private sector companies in 100 days, beginning from 01 November 2021, and rolling over every 100 days with new set of 100 companies, whose names will be published in National Dailies for Nigerians to verify and confirm.

According to him, financial instrument will work through banks, and will be available to their customers to boost production and productivity, and to immediately transform and jumpstart the productive base of the economy.

He said after these initial 100 projects by companies in the first hundred days from November 1, the CBN will then take the next 100 companies/projects for another 100 days beginning February 1, 2022, and then another 100 companies for another 100 days beginning from May 1, 2022.

“The purpose of this instrument is to take further steps to reverse our over reliance on imports,” Emefiele stated.

“We believe that if we target and support the right companies and projects, we will see a significant, measurable and verifiable increase in local production and productivity, reduction in certain imports, increase in non-oil exports, and improvements in the FX-generating capacity of the economy.

He said the CBN believes that this new strategy “is the best and most sustainable way to address the Naira’s value – whether in hard currency or digital eNaira – through production, production and more production.”