CBN injects $107m into forex market amid demand surge

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Friday, said it sold $106.5 million to authorised dealers over a two-day period to stabilise the Naira.

The transactions occurred on Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, 2024.

The CBN revealed in a statement on Friday that recent fluctuations in the forex market are largely driven by increased demand from corporate entities and the expected seasonal surge during the summer.

To address these pressures, the CBN has begun regular sales of foreign exchange through authorized dealer banks and licensed Bureau de Change (BDC) operators.

This initiative aligns with the CBN’s mandate of ensuring price stability and maintaining a liquid and well-functioning market.

Over the coming weeks, the CBN plans to continue providing liquidity support to various segments of the official markets. The sales conducted on July 18 and 19 saw a total of $106.5 million sold to 29 authorised dealer banks at exchange rates ranging from N1,498.00/$1 to N1,530.00/S1.

Additionally, the CBN purchased $9,500,000 from four authorised dealer banks at rates between N1,510.00/USS1 and N1,550.00/US$1. The value date for these transactions is set for July 19, 2024.

Omolara Omotunde Duke, a spokesperson for the CBN, emphasised that the bank will closely monitor compliance with existing trading rules and regulations to promote ethical conduct among authorised dealer banks. This effort is part of a broader strategy to achieve stability in the foreign exchange market.

The CBN advises the general public to channel their foreign exchange demands through their banks and BDC operators in accordance with prevailing market regulations.

This proactive approach by the CBN underscores its commitment to maintaining stability in the foreign exchange market amidst rising demand pressures.

The FX market closed on Friday with the naira losing 1.88 percent, with the dollar quoted at N1,596.92 compared to N1,566.82 on Thursday at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), according to the data from the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited.

At the parallel market, also known as the black market, the local currency closed at N1,580 as against N1,5640 closed on Thursday.