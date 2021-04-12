Nigeria’s oil curse could become an opportunity
Its output was never big enough to spark a Middle East-style economic miracle. That gives renewable power an opening.
Just a decade after crude was first discovered in 1957, it was already tearing apart the young country in civil war. Production has never far exceeded the 2.3 million barrels a day hit in 1979, and won’t in the foreseeable future. Nigeria’s oil output was insufficient to spark a Middle Eastern-style economic miracle back then;…
