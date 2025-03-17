“I thought finishing with good grades was all I needed. But everywhere I go, they tell me I don’t have the skills they’re looking for. It’s frustrating. If you don’t have practical skills now, your certificate is just paper.”

Ayomide Oguns, a second-class upper graduate from one of Nigeria’s federal universities, speaks from experience. Two years after completing her economics degree, she remains unemployed. Sitting outside her family home on Oluwole Street in Pako-Bariga, she offers blunt advice.

“During your NYSC year,” she says, “learn something—financial modelling, data science, coding—anything that makes you stand out. That’s what employers want these days. I wish someone had told me this earlier.”

Ayomide’s experience is far from unique. Across Nigeria, thousands of graduates leave university full of hope only to find themselves unprepared for the demands of the modern workplace. Many resort to informal jobs to survive yet are still counted as ‘employed.’

The gap between what Nigeria’s education system produces and what today’s economy needs is growing. While other countries are embedding digital skills, entrepreneurship, and practical training in their classrooms, Nigeria risks falling even further behind.

The digital learning revolution: A blueprint for Nigeria

In Estonia, children as young as seven learn to code. By high school, they are proficient in digital problem-solving, making Estonia a leader in tech talent. Singapore’s “Smart Nation” initiative integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, and machine learning into everyday classroom activities, ensuring students are prepared for the digital economy long before graduation.

“Nigeria has the potential to leapfrog traditional educational challenges by embracing digital learning,” says Dr Kingsley Ayozie, an education technology expert. “But it requires systemic change—teacher training, infrastructure, and curriculum reform.”

Currently, only a fraction of Nigerian students receive meaningful ICT education. The government should mandate digital literacy programs in primary and secondary schools, invest in low-cost educational technology, and partner with global tech firms to establish coding bootcamps, AI incubators, and e-learning platforms tailored to local needs. A policy-driven shift toward digital education will not only produce job-ready graduates but also spark entrepreneurship.

Vocational and entrepreneurial training: From theory to practice

Germany’s dual vocational education system splits student time between classrooms and industry placements, ensuring graduates have practical skills aligned with job market needs. In Finland, the ‘phenomenon-based’ learning model encourages students to work on interdisciplinary projects that foster entrepreneurial thinking.

“Nigeria’s education system needs a paradigm shift from theory-based learning to hands-on skill acquisition,” argues Dr Deji Awobotu, a Nigerian education policy analyst. “The private sector must be more involved in shaping curricula to meet industry demands.”

Entrepreneurship should not be treated as an elective. It must become a core part of the national curriculum. Universities should establish business incubation hubs to help students turn ideas into enterprises. Industries should also be incentivised to offer internships and apprenticeships, providing real-world experience before graduation. Nigeria’s youth should be equipped not just to seek jobs but to create them.

Public vs. Private Universities: A tale of two systems

Nigeria’s public universities continue to struggle with underfunding, outdated curricula, and recurring strikes. These challenges have left many graduates unprepared for global employment standards. In contrast, private institutions like Covenant University, Afe Babalola University, and Pan-Atlantic University have made notable progress by upgrading curricula and focusing on digital skills and innovation.

“Private universities have shown that with proper funding and management, institutions in Nigeria can compete globally,” says Dr Femi Olapade, a workforce development expert. Many have introduced programs in artificial intelligence, robotics, and data science—fields critical for the future.

Covenant University, for example, offers degrees in software engineering, cybersecurity, and digital business. Afe Babalola University incorporates practical entrepreneurship into its courses, ensuring graduates leave with business acumen. Public universities must take a cue, modernising curricula, fostering industry partnerships, and adopting innovative teaching methods.

Public-private partnerships: Bridging the gap between academia and industry

India’s ‘Skill India’ initiative offers a clear lesson: government collaboration with corporations can bridge the gap between academia and industry. In South Korea, joint investments in STEM education by the government and private sector have positioned the country as a leader in biotechnology and artificial intelligence.

“Collaboration between academia and industry is no longer optional; it’s essential,” says Dr Olapade. “The private sector must help shape education to produce globally competitive graduates.”

Nigeria’s private sector must play a larger role in driving education reform. Tech companies, manufacturing firms, and banks should be encouraged—through tax incentives and policies—to sponsor STEM labs, vocational training centres, and industry-aligned curricula. Beyond sponsorship, formal mentorship programmes are needed to guide students into viable careers. A stronger connection between education and industry will ensure Nigerian graduates aren’t left behind.

Lessons from Rwanda: The power of political will

Rwanda’s transformation offers a powerful example of what is possible. Sceptics doubted the country’s ability to reform education when it adopted English as its primary language of instruction and prioritised STEM education. Today, Rwanda hosts tech parks, coding academies, and AI-driven educational strategies, placing it ahead of many African peers.

“The Rwandan model proves that with the right leadership, education can be transformed in a short time,” says Olumide Adewale Odusanya, a policy strategist. “Nigeria needs a similar bold approach.”

For Nigeria to replicate such success, political will must align with policy execution. Declaring education reform a national priority, investing in teacher training, upgrading school infrastructure, and enforcing curriculum modernisation are essential steps. More importantly, implementation must go beyond policy documents.

A call to action

The world isn’t waiting for Nigeria to catch up. Automation, artificial intelligence, and digital economies are reshaping the global workforce. An outdated education system is a liability Nigeria can no longer afford.

If Nigeria hopes to harness its demographic advantage and position itself competitively on the world stage, it must reimagine education. Moving beyond rote learning and outdated theory is no longer optional. A future-proof education system—one that blends technology, industry collaboration, and hands-on training—is now an urgent necessity.

The time for debate has passed. Nigeria must act or risk being left behind.

