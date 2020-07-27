Third Mainland Bridge closure: Experts say helicopter shuttle services not sustainable

The business model of operators of new helicopter ‘shuttle’ services launched in Lagos in a bid to cushion the effect of partial closure of the Third Mainland Bridge on motorists has been faulted by industry experts.

They argue that Nigerians who do not currently have the disposable income to pay an exorbitant amount for helicopter shuttle services will have to find other way to get to their destinations.

The Federal and Lagos State government on Friday, July 24, 2020, partially closed the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos for repairs, and the closure has resulted in attendant traffic jam.

In response to this, some aviation logistics firms, such as Tropical Arctic Logistics Limited (TAL) and Nesto Aviation Services Limited have started helicopter shuttle services to convey people from the Mainland to Lagos Island.

TAL has scheduled helicopter services to take care of the people, especially the high net-worth individuals who dread the gridlock the closure might trigger.

TAL firm operates AugustaWestland AW139 Helicopters, Sikorsky S-92A helicopters, among others in its fleet, according to information gathered on its website.

BusinessDay’s checks show that it will cost $500 (N194,000 at the official exchange rate of N388 to a dollar per trip) while a return ticket would cost $1000 (N388,000) per passenger. The flight takes off from the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA2) Ikeja to Ozumba Mbadiwe in Victoria Island.

While a lot of residents in Nigeria’s busiest city are expecting the advertised shuttle services to be retail or Uber-like, the helicopter companies left them disappointed, according to a potential passenger.

“It is a charter service; whoever is booking it would have to charter the entire helicopter. It is a 12-seat shuttle and goes for $5000 for a return trip,” a representative from Nesto Aviation Services, a Lagos-based company that recently announced its shuttle services on social media, informs BusinessDay.

Tayo Ojuri, an industry expert/CEO, Aglow Limited, an aviation support services firm, says there is a need for the helicopter charter services, but there is no disposable income for people to charter helicopters.

The bridge will be closed partially not completely, Ojuri notes, adding that this will mean people can actually leave their houses on time and get to wherever they want to go.

“I think the business model for the helicopter service is shaky. Oil companies that should have been the major clients are reducing their budget as a result of the crash in prices of crude oil.

“Even with the soon resumption of international flights, the alternative for an average traveller is to rather book a hotel close to the airport at an average of N15,000 to N30,000 than pay N194,000 for a one-way ticket from VI to Ikeja using a helicopter,” he states.

According to some industry players and passengers, the ‘Uber for helicopter’ service may not be sustainable in Nigeria, at least, not in this period when COVID-19 pandemic has eroded consumers’ purchasing power.

“I was hoping I could book online and be able to use the helicopter shuttle service at an affordable rate,” Arua Nnamdi, a Lagos-based consultant, says.

“Helicopter shuttle service now available – to and from Lagos Mainland to Island. Take off and land at Ikeja and Ozuma Victoria Island,” Travel with Sam Global, said in a flyer.