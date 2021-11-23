Passengers stranded as air traffic controllers embark on warning strike

Passengers travelling through Lagos airport are currently stranded as Air Traffic Controllers, (ATC) embarked on a two-day warning strike beginning from Monday.

Domestic flights are also experiencing some challenges in their routine operations.

The ATCs are currently slowing down traffic flow and pacing departure time by 20 minutes on domestic flights at the four major airports in Lagos, Abuja, Portharcourt and Kano.

This development is coming after an Air Traffic Controller, Anniekan Effiong slumped and died in early hours on Monday while on duty at Abuja tower.

Obi Mbanozua, Chief Operating Officer, Dana Air said the airline’s 06:45 am to Abuja got airborne at 8:15 am as the situation looked as if it’s going to be a long day.

Mbanozua also disclosed that the airline’s 7:00 am PHC is currently number 20 in the sequence and its Owerri flight of 7:30 am is currently number 12 in the sequence.

“An Arik flight which is number three has just been told not to expect startup clearance before 9:40 am in an hour! We’re calling all our passengers right now,” he said.

The executive council of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) held an emergency meeting on Monday.

After deliberating, the council resolved that the ATC system and operations in Nigeria have been skewed and operated with complete disregard for the well-being of ATCOs.

“The managers of the system have consistently refused to act in good faith in order to reverse the ugly situation, resulting in one death too many. Despite all entreaties from the EXCO, no action seems to be initiated to resolve any of the issues, hence we are constrained to use any other means at our disposal to register and send out our frustration with the system.

“From 0600 UTC on Tuesday, 23rd November 2021 all ATC units nationwide should operate flow control and all departures should be spaced at 20 minutes intervals. All international flights will be exempted,” NATCA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The association also resolved that all ATCOs will be on high alert should there be a need to escalate this exercise beyond flow control, they are ready to further such actions.

“This exercise will be for two days and will be strictly executed at the four major airports with strict coordination from adjacent aerodromes before any startup is issued,” the statement added.