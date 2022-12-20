Nigerian airlines warn of flight disruptions as fuel scarcity returns

Airlines in Nigeria have warned that disruptions to flight operations are looming as fuel scarcity has returned ahead of the festive season.

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) notified the public of the “impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which reared its ugly head again in the past few days”.

“This unintended development is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities,” Obiora Okonkwo, spokesman of AON, said in a statement on Tuesday. “While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead the understanding of the traveling public in the circumstance.”

Okonkwo called on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve the fuel scarcity so as to ease the stress it would bring on the travelling public.

“As airline operators, we remain committed to doing all that is necessary to ensure seamless services and safe air travels in our dear country,” he added.