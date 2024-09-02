Nigerian airlines ‘delisted’ from US Category One aviation status

Nigerian airlines have been delisted from the United States Federal Aviation Administration Category One Status (USFAA CAT 1) In­ternational Aviation Safety Assessment programme (IASA).

This is due to the failure of any of the country’s air­line to operate directly to the US for two years or vice-versa.

Nigeria’s name is currently missing from the list of African countries in the FAA Flight Standard Service International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme otherwise known as the Category One country list.

Egypt, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Morocco, and South Africa are the African countries on the FAA Category One list. The countries on the category one list are certified to have met International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

A new law by the United States apex aviation regulatory body, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stipulates that nations whose carriers fail to operate to the United States under the ‘Open Skies’ agreement between it and the US for at least two years will have its entire sector and airlines designated to America undergo recertification.

The new rule which took effect a few months ago has technically delisted Nigeria from the category one aviation status.

The recertification involves a process that includes scrutiny of airport security, airport facilitation, airline audit and the type of aircraft to be used for the operations to the US by the designated airline or airlines.

This implies that no designated airline from Nigeria can operate in the US at the moment except through a third country.

Air Peace and United Nigeria Airlines designated to Washington and Houston, Texas may see their plans to launch flights to the two cities hampered at least until they are certified including the country’s entire aviation processes.

Pending the recertification, Nigerian carriers will not be eligible to operate in the US.