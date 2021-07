International flight operations will resume at the Akanu Ibiam Airport, Enugu on Thursday, July 29. Chairman, House Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, who revealed this at the 25th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), held in Lagos on Wednesday, July, 28, said all the necessary preparations have been made and…

