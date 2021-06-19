International airlines divert Lagos flights to Abuja over non-functional runway lights

All international flights on Friday diverted their Lagos-bound flights to Abuja airport over non-functional runway lights at the Lagos airport.

Passengers supposed to arrive from other countries into Lagos on Friday are currently stranded in Abuja airport over inability of airlines to land at Nigeria’s mega city.

On Friday, British Airways sent a message to it’s passengers that it’s Friday flight from London to Lagos had to divert to Abuja airport due to local infrastructure issues in Lagos.

The message reads: “BA075 Lagos – We’re very sorry your flight to Lagos had to divert to Abuja due to local infrastructure issues in Lagos. Your new estimated departure time is on 19th June at 12:00 local time, arriving into Lagos at around 13:30 local time.

” Transport from the hotel will depart for the airport at 08:00 local time. Please continue to check ba.com/flight status.”

A source close to one of the agencies told BusinessDay that flights couldn’t land on Friday night because the runway lights were not functioning at the time.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN) was yet to respond to the issue but findings show that other airlines may be diverting Lagos flights on Saturday for the same reason.