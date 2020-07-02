How Dubai as a destination is beefing up efforts in fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) proven to have surfaced in central China and began spreading globally was declared a pandemic by The World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. It will therefore not be farfetched to state that Covid-19 was global before it was declared a pandemic.

With lockdowns, social distancing, wearing of face masks & protective gears, curfews and worldwide panics, the world is changing in front of our eyes. In essence, the “old world” is vanishing and a “new world” is currently passing through birthing stages.

As the world moves in an entirely new direction, the government of Dubai has taken great proactive steps in protecting its citizens and tactically reopening the economy. Dubai, one of the seven Emirates of the United Arab Emirates, is a center for regional and international trade in the areas of Tourism, Trade, Aviation, Real Estate and Financial services.

As of 17 June, over 3 million people have been tested since the outbreak of COVID-19. In April, Dubai already launched a mobile testing service to carry out free coronavirus screening at home for the elderly and most vulnerable, after slightly easing strict confinement measures. The “Mobile Laboratory Units” are converted ambulances fitted with auto-sterilization equipment, thermal scanners and safe storage cabins for samples. They play a key role in reducing pressure on hospitals amidst the COVID-19 crisis and help protect people at high risk. A large number of health care workers have been deployed to screening centers and there were 14 drive-through testing facilities available.

The government of the UAE has been extremely proactive in implementing many preventative measures in order to contain the spread of the virus. So much so, the UAE ranks number 11 regarding the safest countries in the world for COVID-19, according to Forbes magazine announced on 5 June 2020.

The Global Mega Event EXPO2020 will now run from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. A delay that will allow all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19, and will also allow the World Expo to focus on a collective desire for new thinking and identify solutions to some of the greatest challenges of our time.

Selected scheduled passenger flights resumed from 21 May 2020 and tentative plans are in motion to recommence regular flights in July as demand for international travel returns, pending the lifting of travel restrictions not just in the UAE, but also in other countries.

Authorities are preparing for a full reopening of UAE’s borders, subject to the removal of travel restrictions by implementing a series of strategic measures in conjunction with federal counterparts designed to ensure the virus does not enter the emirate through its sea and land ports.

To safeguard and sustain the Aviation industry, Dubai Tourism is working with all relevant bilateral organizations to have a coordinated approach to the gradual re-opening of businesses as well as with Emirates, flydubai, other partners and relevant authorities to support the planned reopening of routes.

The Dubai Health Authority conducts regular screening and tests of all passengers coming into the city through all its terminals and special health and safety protocols are in place at the airport. At Dubai International airport, gloves and masks are mandatory for all customers and employees.

Thermal scanners monitor the temperature of all passengers and employees stepping into the airport. Physical distancing indicators have been placed on the ground and waiting areas help travelers to maintain the necessary distance during check-in and boarding. The airport team has also installed protective barriers at each check-in desk to provide additional safety reassurance to passengers and employees during interaction over the counter.

All Emirates aircrafts undergo enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai after each journey. On board Emirates’ flights, seats are pre-allocated (online check-in is not available) with vacant seats placed between individual passengers or family groups in observance of physical distancing protocols.

Emirates has also modified its inflight services for health and safety reasons. Food and beverages continue to be offered in the form of bento-styled boxes to reduce contact between the crew and customers during meal service, and minimize risk of interaction.

The personal boxes provide customers with sandwiches, beverages, snacks and desserts. In addition, every customer will receive an Emirates hygiene travel kit containing a mask, gloves, wipes, and sanitizer.