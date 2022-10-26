Grenada passport will provide mobility for Nigerians – Harris

Shella Harris, a licensed local agent and senior consultant on Grenada citizenship by investment, has said that the Grenada passport allows second-citizen mobility for Nigerians.

Harris who made this known at a dinner reception organized by Hengsheng Group- developers of the Grenada National Resort in Lagos said the benefits of holding a second citizen Grenada passport are far and wide.

According to her, the Grenada passport is a very strong passport that provides holders with the opportunity to travel to several countries visa-free.

“Grenada passports allow second citizen mobility that another passport is unable to provide,” she said.

“The Grenada passport allows visa-free travel to 144 countries including Schengen, China, United Kingdom, and several other countries are in the making,” she added.

She noted that the passport allows individuals to apply for a visa to the US to operate a business, which she stated has become attractive for some Hengsheng clients.

“Grenada is a beautiful island and we hope to continue on this trajectory that we have seen that makes people choose a Grenada passport.”

Read also: Ethiopian Airlines’ stake in Nigeria Air, an existential threat to aviation sector – Stakeholders

Speaking on why Hengsheng Group chooses Nigeria, she stated that Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, adding that the strict diligence in the application process for the citizen by investments will not allow stolen funds into the island.

“Grenada has one of the strictest due diligence programmes within the Caribbean region and for that reason, some people have avoided Grenada and this makes it not a haven for stolen funds.”

She noted that the passport will provide Nigerians the opportunity to do what they won’t be able to do with their Nigerian passports, noting that “Nigerian investors investing in Grenada would not face as much competition as they would face in Nigeria.”

According to Idowu Olumide, regional director for Africa and organizer of the event, Grenada citizenship by investment will provide the opportunity for Nigerians to tap into the tourism opportunities in Grenada, thus enabling them to diversify their investment portfolios.

Speaking also, Yuanfa Li, Hengsheng Group, said the Grenada National Resort has entered the development stage and it is widely recognized, adding that the group has entered strategic partnerships with global partners.

He added that Hensheng will always put the interest and partners first. Citizenship-by-Investment offers the chance to become a full citizen of a country, with all the benefits that imply, including mobility and security.”

He reassured the confidence and interest of investors by highlighting the citizenship-by-investment benefits, the necessary due diligence and the luxurious attraction of the National Resort.

He stated that investors are eligible to obtain Grenada Citizens by investing in the project which they can obtain within four to six months.

According to him, there are three modes of investment to obtain Grenada citizenship by investments, they are; donation, and share/equity investments.