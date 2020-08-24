FG to fine airlines $3,500 per passenger for non-compliance with COVID tests

Ahead of international flights resumption in Nigeria on August 29, the Federal Government says airlines that fail to comply with the new protocol of ensuring passengers provide negative COVID-19 test before boarding will pay a fine of $3,500 per passenger.

This is part of fresh COVID-19 protocols for passengers and airlines issued by the Federal Government on Monday.

“We will continue with the policy that airlines will only board passengers without symptoms of COVID-19 and with negative PCR result. Airlines will be fined $3,500 per passenger if they fail to comply with pre-boarding arrangement,” Sani Aliyu, national coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, said during the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja.

“On arrival in the country from 29th of August, passports will no longer be retained by the Nigeria Immigration Service. Rather, passengers will be allowed to proceed and exit the airport once they can show evidence of a negative COVID-19 PCR result and evidence for payment for a repeat PCR result in the country; and where possible, where we have been able to get the health questionnaires that have been submitted.

“Passengers will be asked to proceed on self-isolation at home for a period of seven days. On Day 7, they will proceed to their sample collection centre for a repeat PSR test and by Day 8, they will be allowed to rejoin the society,” Aliyu said.