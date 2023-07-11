Expert offers solutions on how to resuscitate Arik Air, amid financial crunch

Arik Air before and after receivership by the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has suffered some form of financial setbacks, which has continued to threaten the existence of the airline.

The airline has since failed to attract any new investments, which means that the business is living from hand to mouth. In such situation, the business cannot but dwindle.

The airline’s fleet size has continued to dwindle even though staff salaries are being paid promptly, and staff deductions of taxes and pensions are being remitted as at when due.

Staff promotions are also carried out periodically and salaries have been upgraded at least twice, not minding that rates are still low.

The gains mentioned above confirm that there is still life in Arik Air and the airline can be rejuvenated with the right business models and strategies.

Ocheme Aba, the general Secretary

General Secretary, the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and an industry expert speak on models to adopt to turn the fortunes of the airline around.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, on ‘Mussing Over the Receivership of Arik Air– The Workers Own,’ Aba suggested that cooperation between AMCON and Johnson Arumemi Ikhide, founder of Arik Air is needed, adding that the two entities (aside the workers) have the most to gain, or lose, from the state of the airline.

“A recognition of this fact will alter the present state of adversity/animosity between the two gladiators which has been anything but helpful. If the two parties agree to work together, and receive the understanding of the workforce, it is our concrete belief that a pathway out of the doldrums will be not too difficult to chart,” he said.

He noted that issue at hand is financial, not legal, therefore, its resolution can only be through financial engineering, and not legal fireworks.

He suggested that what the owners of the airline need more is a team of financial experts, rather than a legal team, adding that at the end of the day, this is about defraying debts.

Financial experts should be able to work out a viable debt scheduling, complete with proper investment plan capable of backing the debt payment plan. The onus of this rests more with the owners, he said.

He said there is a cause to believe that AMCON should be willing to listen to a good offer in this respect.

Aba Investment is Inevitable. It is absolutely clear that Arik Air cannot move one inch out of the woods without some reasonable investment, one way or another.

According to him, in this regard, there are two options.

“There presently exists a $34m down payment to Boeing for purchase of aircraft which has been lying fallow since before the receivership. By cooperation between AMCOM and the owners, this money can be released as part of the debt to AMCON.

“The workers inform us that this amount can conveniently bring back five Arik aircraft that are presently out of service. This action alone will return the Airline to profitable mode by which its indebtedness can continue to journey up north.

“Secondly, AMCON should relax its current stance of nil investment in the Airline. This posture is counterproductive to the Corporation’s chosen path of turning the Airline around. It does not make sense to us that after all the effort that has stabilized the Airline, then the effort is made to waste by a change towards liquidation.

“Our honest advice is to ask AMCON to put behind the hurtful acts of the past administration which denied it the benefit of setting up the new airline of NG Eagle on the altar of personal agenda.

“We are convinced that a new reinvigorated attitude towards the profitability of Arik Air by AMCON will serve the Corporation in good stead, and will serve the larger interest of aviation, including the workforce,” the NUATE secretary general explained.

He said the above combination will best serve the purpose of a true turnaround of Arik which will be in the interest of all.

Aba said the incoming Minister of Aviation will have to give due consideration with view of fostering the needed synergy among all stakeholders to assure that the foregoing objectives are positively delivered in the interest of the owners, the Receivers Manager, the workers, other creditors of Arik Air, and the aviation industry at large.

This, he said is necessarily the duty of government.

“It is not clear what the mind of AMCON is reading right now. But, it is clear to us what the mind of the owners of Arik is reading; to get back their company.

“The purpose of this intervention is to assist to unite the minds of the owners with the Receivers in the direction that can, through practical deliverables, arrive at the point where a healthy Arik Air can return to normalcy at the peak of the Nigerian airline industry where it rightly belongs,” he said.

He however appealed to all parties to agree to a truce and start now to work in alliance to assure the health of the airline.

“A healthy Arik Air should be the objective, and in fact the interest, of all. Anything else will do no one any good,” he added.