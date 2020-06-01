Domestic flights to resume likely on June 21 – Presidential Aide

Domestic flight operations will likely resume on June 21st 2020.

This was disclosed by Bashir Ahmed Personal assistant on New Media to President Buhari through his twitter handle.

Ahmed on his twitter handle @BashirAhmaad stated, “The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has requested the aviation industry to start developing protocols for domestic flights to possibly resume from June 21.”

The federal government had shut down the nation’s airports in the last two months as a result of COVID-19.