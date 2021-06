Air Peace’s acquisition of brand new aircraft a milestone in Nigeria’s aviation – NCAA DG

The Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, has described the acquisition of brand new aircraft by Air Peace as a milestone in Nigeria’s aviation industry, noting that what is happening in the industry is a paradigm shift. Nuhu stated this at a recent ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,…