Sharpen your writing skills with these books on OkadaBooks this weekend

On Monday, we held an Instagram live session with one of our bestselling authors, Osar Adeyemi, where she talked about the importance of book blurbs and how to write them. You can still watch the video if you missed the session

This week, we’ve decided to bring you three books that will sharpen your writing skills.

How To Generate Ideas For A Short Story by Chioma Iwunze – Ibiam

This is the first lesson in the How To Write Fantastic Short Stories Series. Learn the basics of short story writing and how to choose story ideas for short fiction. Practice in the worksheet within. Read More

WAW Fiction Writing Manual by WordsAreWork ( WAW )

This book will ‘WAW’ you. It is a practical guide to instil in you the legendary skills of jitsu and chukungfu … we kid. The manual is a product of a WAW Fiction masterclass – a series of one-day intensive training for writers of fiction, organised by WordsAreWork (WAW). This ‘hold-my-hand’ narrative was drawn from the lesson notes and materials used at the first WAW Fiction masterclass titled “How to Build an Iceberg (and great Fictional Characters while at it)”. It was extensively researched and compiled by the WAW Team, and you will find it adequately satisfies your needs as a writer of fiction. Read More

Writing for Chimamanda by Workshop Alumni

Some alumni of the Farafina Creative Workshop share the original stories with which they applied for the workshop. Read More