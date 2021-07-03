BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Sharpen your writing skills with these books on OkadaBooks this weekend

On Monday, we held an Instagram live session with one of our bestselling authors, Osar Adeyemi, where she talked about the importance of book blurbs and how to write them. You can still watch the video if you missed the session

This week, we’ve decided to bring you three books that will sharpen your writing skills.

This is the first lesson in the How To Write Fantastic Short Stories Series. Learn the basics of short story writing and how to choose story ideas for short fiction. Practice in the worksheet within. Read More

 

This book will ‘WAW’ you. It is a practical guide to instil in you the legendary skills of jitsu and chukungfu … we kid. The manual is a product of a WAW Fiction masterclass – a series of one-day intensive training for writers of fiction, organised by WordsAreWork (WAW). This ‘hold-my-hand’ narrative was drawn from the lesson notes and materials used at the first WAW Fiction masterclass titled “How to Build an Iceberg (and great Fictional Characters while at it)”. It was extensively researched and compiled by the WAW Team, and you will find it adequately satisfies your needs as a writer of fiction. Read More

Some alumni of the Farafina Creative Workshop share the original stories with which they applied for the workshop. Read More

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author
﻿