How filmmaker Akhabue Evans supports filmmaking enthusiasts

Nigerian filmmaker, cinematographer and video director, Akhabue Evans, also known as Director En’man, has continued to support filmmaking enthusiasts to encourage them and lift their spirits.

Director En’man, who is the chief executive officer of Carel Films, last year, through BTS-GRAM (also known as BehindTheSceneGram) provided free cameras, microphones, wireless video transmitters, gimbal stabilisers, lights, wireless follow focus, video monitors, live video streaming kits, batteries, lenses, editing software products, and more to film enthusiasts

BTS-GRAM, founded by Director En’man, is a filmmaking blog on the process of filmmaking, including clips of BTS, organising free training for film enthusiasts, reviewing film gears and more.

The trained lawyer who found love in motion works promised to continue empowering more film enthusiasts this year. He planned to “tour different countries educating the film community for free, starting with Nigeria by way of one to three-day seminar & workshops”.

Regarded as one of the great Nigerian filmmakers for his steady pacing, pulsing electronic scores, and raw action, Director En’man is known as such a detailed director who is too conversant with his craft. Little wonder he is a pro in music video production – a music genius himself.

He was recently found in the studio with talented Nigerian gospel singer, Wati, doing what he calls his “first love”.

En’man was found on the keyboard playing symphonically while Wati sang to it. They did a cover to Sinach’s “Working In My Favour”. Sinach’s “Working In My Favour” video was shot by Director En’man himself.