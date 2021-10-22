How Burna Boy shutdown Los Angeles with his Space Drift Arena Tour

It was an incredible night in history for Burna Boy, a multiple award-winning Afrofusion singer, when he brought the entire city of Los Angeles to his momentous debut Hollywood Bowl performance as part of his global Space Drift Arena Tour.

After shutting down the O2 Arena and notable appearances at the 2021 Global Citizen Festival and The Governor’s Ball, Burna Boy brought his A-game to Hollywood Bowl’s performance. For the fans, Burna Boy’s performance was arresting, magnetic and powerful. Fortified with and amplified by music from his band, The Outsiders, a stunning eight-man orchestra, three talking drummers, four members of the drumline and one conductor, Burna Boy came correct, pulling out all the stops and never blinking throughout his performance. An irresistible sight to behold, the Grammy winner’s performance was one-in-a-million.

Exciting the crowd even further, the highlight of the evening was when he brought on stage, dancer, hypeman and influencer, Poco Lee and talented singer, WizKid with additional sound effects and razzmatazz from guest DJ, DJ Lambo to create harmony so good between the greats, the audience screamed for more.

Burna Boy’s opening acts, American singer and songwriter, Umi, American singer, Youtuber, Queen Naija and underground dancehall-influenced act, Donovan’s sound club warmed the audience up for a fully pumped night of the best of the Afrofusion pioneer’s songs and he did not disappoint. Performing a staggering 33 songs on a 2-hour set with effortless grace, class and fluidity, Burna is a born entertainer. For the fans, he is a music genius.

The show, which was put together by Duke Concept and Live Nation in The Hollywood Bowl, the biggest concert centre in Los Angeles, is a testament to the fact that Burna Boy is without a doubt, the biggest performing artiste out of Africa.