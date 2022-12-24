Asake to headline Beer with Us Festival in January 2023

Ahmed Ololade popularly known as Asak through the success of his musical campaign has caught the eyes of show promoters from all over the world including

the organisers of the debut edition of the Beer With Us Festival (BWUFEST) set to hold on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Landmark Leisure Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

Having had the busiest of December performing at the O2 Academy arena, Brixton, and a two-day Flytime music festival event, the ‘Organize’ singer will perform in front of over 10,000 fans at the BWUFEST event.

Announcing the choice of artists for the evening, Chiori Daniel Cole, Achievas Entertainment executive, noted the artists were selected based on popular demand, stage presence, crowd control, and above all their impeccable personalities.

Coke stated, “No doubt Asake has been crowned the reigning artist of 2022, what better way to usher in the new year than with an energetic music flow don’t forget records have shown that our featured act is a show killer who is 100 percent charged to thrill over 10,000 expected music and beer lovers.”

Speaking further, Cole stated that guests can get a premium opportunity to enjoy entertainment under a lush space with a beautiful ocean view. Tickets are available for purchase on the Landmark Citizen App and Nairabox

Achievas Entertainment looks to entertain audiences as they’ve done in the past hosting some of the biggest concerts in Nigeria, from Olamide Live in concert (Season 1-3), Davido 30 Billion Concert (30BG), Burnaboy Live, Kizz Daniel Live, Buju Sorry I’M Late concert amongst others.