Simisola Gbadamosi, a 13-year-old Nigerian voice actress, has made history by becoming the youngest Emmy nominee from Nigeria.

Gbadamosi earned a nomination for her performance as Tola Martins in the Disney+ animated series “Iwájú.” She’s nominated in the “Outstanding Younger Voice Performer in a Preschool, Children’s, or Young Teen Program” category at the 3rd Annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 15, 2025. This achievement highlights both Gbadamosi’s talent and the growing influence of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

“Iwájú” premiered on February 28, 2024, as a six-episode animated series set in a futuristic Lagos. The story follows Tola, a privileged girl from a wealthy island, and her friend Kole, a self-taught tech expert, as they navigate their contrasting worlds.

Gbadamosi’s performance has received widespread praise for its authenticity and emotional depth, making her portrayal of Tola both compelling and inspiring.

The series represents a collaboration between Disney Animation and Pan-African entertainment company Kugali Media, blending Nigerian culture with modern animation techniques. “Iwájú” has received two additional Emmy nominations:

Outstanding Children’s or Young Teen Animated Series

Outstanding Directing for an Animated Series (for the episode “Kole”)

On social media, Gbadamosi is being celebrated as an inspiration for young African creatives hoping to break into international entertainment. Her nomination is viewed as a significant milestone that could open doors for future generations of Nigerian talent.

