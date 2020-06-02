FG suspends fertilizer production in KASCO `s plant in Kano

The Kano Agricultural Supply Company Limited (KASCO) `s fertilizer plant has been ordered to suspend production over alleged quality issues.

The order for the suspension of production by the company which is one of the biggest fertilizer plants in northern Nigeria, owned by the Kano State Government is at the instance of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative and the National Sovereign Investment Agency (NSIA), through its subsidiary, NAIC-NPK Limited.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji- NSIA confirmed this development to BusinessDay in a telephone conversation, Tuesday.

According to Orji, the order for suspension of operations at the plant is presently at the moment a temporarily one, “because there are certain things that we are looking into the plant that has to do with adherence to quality”.

Sources, who are in the know about the latest development in the company which is headed by Bala Mohammed Inuwa disclosed that it has to do with the allegation of adulteration of the NPK 20:10:10 blend of fertilizer.

The sources revealed that the adulterated brand of fertilizer which is being offered for sale to unsuspecting fertilizer consumers, across the country, has been generating outcries of recent.

Responding to questions regarding the decision of NAIC-NPK Limited, Orji said “I can’t confirm that” but said authorities reviewing processes for quality.

The source hinted that ordinarily the hazardous chemicals being used to blend fertilizers, if badly handled, could endanger the lives of people. When not in its right proportions, the chemicals could also destroy the soil and permanently compromise its ability for valuable crop yield

It would be recall that KASCO `s owned by the Kano State Government operates two fertilizer blending plants in the commercial city of Kano.

The plants were abandoned and in a state of poor maintenance, before the present administration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje engaged the present management to re-open it.

The source hinted that besides adulteration, there are also fears that manual handling of fertilizer blending may provide access to unauthorized people to some raw materials such as Urea ammonium nitrate that could be used for illegal purposes.

Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), anhydrous ammonia, ammonium nitrate, diammonium phosphate (DAP), ammonium sulfate, monoammonium phosphate (MAP), and muriate of potash are ingredients commonly found in commercially blended fertilizers.

Responding to the alleged suspension of production in the plant, Bala Mohammed Inuwa, managing director of KASCO attributed the development to a pending issue which has been generating interest between the company and collateral managers based in the company.

According to him, the collateral managers are those employed by NAIC-NPK Limited to ensure compliance with regard to the security of raw-materials supply to the company for production of NPK20:10:10.

Bala disclosed that last year the company processed over 50,000 metric tons of NPK20:10:10 without any issue on quality and the security of raw-material, noting that the issue concerning the alleged suspension of the production of the commodity started in the 2020 production season which took off on 26th of March, this year.

He said so far since of the production of the commodity this year, over 20,000 metric tons NPK20:10:10 have been produced, and sold and over N2.75 billion realized from the production have been remitted to the NAIC-NPK limited.

The KASCO `s MD, added in the north -west the quality of the company `s NPK 20:10:10 product wide acceptance among the farming community in the region, which made the company `s product premium among Dealers in the region.

Bala, however, pointed out that because of the high quality of the company `s products, his management is aware of the on-going attempts to adulterate its products, such as the NPK20:10:10, which informed a report forwarded the EFCC on the incident.

He stated that the authorities of the EFCC has already commenced full investigation into the adulteration of the company`s NPK20:10:10 product, and even the Fertilizers Producers Association of Nigeria`s committee on fertilizer adulteration has reported those found to be involved to the appropriate authorities.

Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) through its subsidiary, NAIC-NPK Ltd is in charge of the implementation of the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative (PFI), an initiative of the Federal Government, designed to ensure high-value fertilizers are made available to Nigerian farmers at affordable costs. It also aims at delivering significant quantities of NPK (20:10:10) fertilizers in time to farmers for wet season farming.

Adulteration of fertilizers have recently begun to spike in some parts of the country. A few weeks ago, the Nigeria Police Force, Niger State Command, intercepted a truck-load of adulterated fertilizers, heading to Bida from Minna, the state capital.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, the discovery was made by Policemen attached to the Kpakungu Division of the state, while on patrol along the Kpakungu-Bida Road

The PPRO said investigations led to the arrest of the driver of the vehicle and the owner of the factory where the alleged adulteration of fertilizers was taking place. A total of 456 bags the adulterated fertilizer was recovered from this factory.

