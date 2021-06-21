Demand for raw materials pushes Nigeria’s fertiliser imports up 547%

The rising demand for diammonium phosphate (DAP), muriate of potash (MOP), and granular ammonium sulphate by blenders caused a 547 percent surge in Nigeria’s global fertiliser imports in 2020.

Data from the International Trade Centre (ITC) show that the country’s imported $250.2 million (N118bn) worth of raw materials for various fertiliser blends in 2020 from $38.7 million worth imported in 2019, reaching a 6-year high.

The recent surge in the demand for fertiliser raw materials not found locally is an indication that activities in the industry are rising strongly while creating jobs and boosting farmers’ productivity.

“The upsurge in the country’s global fertiliser imports data is for raw materials and not for blended fertilisers,” notes Gideon Negedu, executive secretary, Fertilizers Producers Suppliers Association of Nigerian (FEPSAN) in a response to questions.

“Our capacity to produce NPK in the country has increased by 400 percent and blending plants have increased to 46 currently, thus causing a surge in the demand for fertiliser raw materials we do not have locally,” Negedu says.

He notes that the country needs four constituent raw materials to produce urea and NPK, adding that the country has abundant urea and limestone granules (LSG) but had to import DAP from Morocco under negotiated discounted contracts, and MOP from Europe to blend locally to produce NPK at a reduced cost.

The industry currently imports 34 percent of its requirements to produce different fertiliser blends, he states.

Prices of fertilisers are surging in the country as the Nigerian government has ended its subsidy programme – Presidential Fertiliser Initiative – it kick-started in 2016 to revive the country’s local capacity to blend and produce the product.

Under the initiative, which is a three-year programme that ran from 2016-2019, the government imported fertiliser raw materials not found locally and trucked them directly to blenders at a discounted fee.

This attracted lots of investments into the sector from fertiliser heavyweights such as Indorama, Dangote, Notore, and OCP Africa, among others, and brought down the price of NPK.